Eugene man arrested, accused of drunkenly pointing gun at drivers

Eugene Police arrested a man on Saturday evening for allegedly pointing a gun at multiple drivers.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a gunshot in western Eugene at around 7:30 p.m. around East 16th Avenue and Quaker Street.

They said another caller claimed a man in a Subaru had pointed a gun at him and his passenger when they arrived home a few blocks away.

As the alleged gunman drove away, a third caller got into his own vehicle and followed the car until it parked. He also reported the man had pointed a gun.

After being given the Subaru’s license plate, police located the suspect.

Police said the man initially complied before reaching into his vehicle multiple times after being ordered to keep his hands visible.

Officers deployed less lethal munition and pepper balls until the man exited the vehicle. Police said the he admitted to consuming a dozen alcoholic beverages before being taken into custody.

He was held at the Lane County Jail on charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and three counts of menacing and Driving Under the Influence.

