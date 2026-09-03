OHA says the water in Siletz Bay is unsafe

A warning to beachgoers this weekend: Testing shows ocean waters at Siletz Bay south of Lincoln City contain unsafe levels of fecal bacteria.

The Oregon Health Authority issued a public health advisory Thursday, warning people to avoid contact with water in the bay. The agency said to avoid nearby creeks and pooled, discolored water, as they may be especially contaminated.

High fecal bacteria levels can result from stormwater runoff, sewer overflows, or animal waste from pets or livestock.

Contact with unsafe water may cause diarrhea, cramps, rashes, and other illnesses.

OHA will continue to test the water, and will lift the advisory when bacteria levels are safe.

Officials said other beach activities, including sand sports, walking, and picnicking on the beach are safe, even during the advisory.

