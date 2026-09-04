Cooper Creek County Park facilities reopen

The east and west boat ramp, dock and parking lot at the Cooper Creek County Park is reopening today after completion of improvement projects.

Cooper Creek County Park offers recreational access to Cooper Creek Reservoir.

Douglas County Parks, in partnership with the Oregon State Marine Board and Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife, announced that the Cooper Creek county Park Boat Dock Replacement Project was completed just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The project replaced the East and West boat docks, completed parking lot paving, and made accessibility improvements.