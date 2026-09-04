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Cooper Creek County Park facilities reopen

KLCC
Published September 4, 2026 at 7:49 AM PDT
The Cooper Creek County Park east boat ramp.
1 of 2  — cooper creek east boat ramp.png
The Cooper Creek County Park east boat ramp.
Douglas County Parks
The Cooper Creek County Park west boat ramp.
2 of 2  — cooper creek west boat ramp.png
The Cooper Creek County Park west boat ramp.
Douglas County Parks

The east and west boat ramp, dock and parking lot at the Cooper Creek County Park is reopening today after completion of improvement projects.

Cooper Creek County Park offers recreational access to Cooper Creek Reservoir.

Douglas County Parks, in partnership with the Oregon State Marine Board and Oregon department of Fish and Wildlife, announced that the Cooper Creek county Park Boat Dock Replacement Project was completed just in time for Labor Day weekend.

The project replaced the East and West boat docks, completed parking lot paving, and made accessibility improvements.
Tags
News Briefs Cooper Creek ReservoirDouglas CountyDouglas County ParksOregon Department of Fish & WildlifeOregon Marine Board