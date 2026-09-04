© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene Police Arrest man at airport trying to get through security without ticket

KLCC
Published September 4, 2026 at 3:26 PM PDT
At the Eugene Airport, the number of passengers increased last year from pre-pandemic levels.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
An undated photo of the Eugene Airport.

Eugene Police said they arrested a man at the Eugene Airport early Thursday morning for trying to get through TSA without a boarding pass.

Police responded to the airport a little after 4 a.m., where TSA officers said Daniel Bevins of Iowa was trying to get through security without a boarding pass, or ID. Police said the man’s ticket had been canceled, and he attempted to take someone else's while they were printing it off.

Police said they told the man to leave and he said he preferred to be taken to jail. He was booked on trespassing charges.
Tags
News Briefs Public SafetyEugene Airport