Eugene Police Arrest man at airport trying to get through security without ticket

Eugene Police said they arrested a man at the Eugene Airport early Thursday morning for trying to get through TSA without a boarding pass.

Police responded to the airport a little after 4 a.m., where TSA officers said Daniel Bevins of Iowa was trying to get through security without a boarding pass, or ID. Police said the man’s ticket had been canceled, and he attempted to take someone else's while they were printing it off.

Police said they told the man to leave and he said he preferred to be taken to jail. He was booked on trespassing charges.

