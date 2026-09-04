Man in custody at Linn County Jail dies

A man in custody at the Linn County Jail died Aug. 29 after suffering a head injury in his cell.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office said Ronald Rambo of Scio was found breathing but unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 22 and appeared to be experiencing a medical emergency. Deputies had checked on him approximately 35 minutes earlier and had not observed any signs of medical distress. Rambo was alone in his cell.

Deputies began lifesaving measures and called for emergency medical assistance. Rambo was later transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, where medical staff determined he had suffered head trauma resulting in life-threatening injuries. He died at the hospital on Aug. 29.

An investigation, assisted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office, concluded that Rambo had fallen from the top bunk in his cell and struck his head, causing the injuries.

Rambo had been in custody at the Linn County Jail since July 29 on charges including domestic violence menacing, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, and felony possession of methamphetamine.

