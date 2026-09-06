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Oregon State comes up short against No. 23 Houston, 33-20

Associated Press
Published September 6, 2026 at 7:46 AM PDT
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Braden Atkinson (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Houston Cougars in Houston, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.
Ashley Landis
/
AP
Oregon State Beavers quarterback Braden Atkinson (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against the Houston Cougars in Houston, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026.

Oregon State opened its season with a 33-20 loss to No. 23 Houston.

Quarterback Braden Atkinson completed 29 of 48 passes for 376 yards and a touchdown, while Jesse Legree hauled in five receptions for 136 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers.

After trailing 26-7, Oregon State mounted a comeback in the second half. Legree’s 7-yard touchdown reception from Atkinson with 44 seconds left in the third quarter cut Houston’s lead, and AJ Newberry’s 4-yard touchdown run with nine minutes remaining brought the Beavers within six. Houston quarterback Conner Weigman later put the game away with a touchdown run.

Oregon State will host Texas Tech on Saturday, Sept. 12.

Copyright 2026 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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