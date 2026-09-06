Some ramps on Beltline in Eugene will close overnight for roadwork starting Tuesday

Drivers who use Beltline between the Coburg and River Road interchanges in Eugene should expect nighttime ramp closures starting Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to ODOT, work is planned on the Coburg Westbound and Eastbound exits from Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 10, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Crews will switch to East and Westbound River Road exits the following Sunday and Tuesday.

Additional closures are expected later in the month for signal and electrical work. ODOT asks drivers to slow down and plan for delays.

Ramp closures during paving:

Tuesday, Sept. 8: Westbound on-ramp from Coburg Road, Exit 12.

Wednesday, Sept. 9: Eastbound off-ramp to Coburg Road, Exit 12.

Thursday, Sept. 10: Westbound off-ramp to Coburg Road and eastbound on-ramp from Coburg Road, Exit 12.

Sunday, Sept. 13: Westbound on-ramp from River Road and eastbound off-ramp to River Road, Exit 8.

Monday, Sept. 14: Westbound off-ramp to River Road, Exit 8.

Tuesday, Sept. 15: Eastbound on-ramp from River Road, Exit 8.

Additional ramp closures are planned Sept. 20-22 for signal and electrical work.