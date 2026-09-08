Bend Police cite several teens for riding e-motorcycles around Mt. Bachelor Park & Ride area

Bend Police said they cited several teenagers over the weekend for driving e-motorcycles recklessly around the Mt. Bachelor Park & Ride lot.

On Sunday, about 30 teens were doing wheelies in the area and not obeying traffic laws, according to police. When officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, most of the teens rode away, which is a felony. Police say teens were also illegally riding e-motorcycles on nearby roads and into downtown.

Police called the gathering of teens was a "takeover style" event, which is a social media trend where large groups young people spontaneously congregate in public places.

Three children, a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were cited for a range of violations including riding on the sidewalk, not wearing a helmet and driving an e-motorcycle without a license.

In Oregon, e-bikes and e-motorcycles are illegal for children under the age of 16.

