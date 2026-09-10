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Eugene police ask for public's help to find Mustang in West 11th hit-and-run

KLCC
Published September 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM PDT

Eugene Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash that left one person seriously injured.

The crash happened at 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at the intersection of West 11th Avenue and McKinley Street. The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators believe the suspect vehicle is a newer-model Ford Mustang convertible.
It is expected to have extensive front-end damage and a broken windshield.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or the vehicle is asked to contact the Eugene Police Department.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Police Department