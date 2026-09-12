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Springfield Block Party returns on Saturday

KLCC
Published September 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT

The Springfield Block Party returns this Saturday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Block Party will feature live music, food and art throughout the downtown Springfield area.

The event will also celebrate the 10th-anniversary of Springfield’s outdoor statue, the Flame, with merchandise and gift bags.

The statue stands 62-feet above Gateway Street and Randy Papé Beltline, designed by internationally recognized sculptor Devin Laurence Field. The artwork was created as a welcoming landmark.
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News Briefs Springfield Block PartyDowntown SpringfieldSpringfield FlameSpringfield