Springfield Block Party returns on Saturday

The Springfield Block Party returns this Saturday, Sept. 12 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Block Party will feature live music, food and art throughout the downtown Springfield area.

The event will also celebrate the 10th-anniversary of Springfield’s outdoor statue, the Flame, with merchandise and gift bags.

The statue stands 62-feet above Gateway Street and Randy Papé Beltline, designed by internationally recognized sculptor Devin Laurence Field. The artwork was created as a welcoming landmark.

