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Coast Guard rescues injured hiker on North Sister

KLCC
Published September 13, 2026 at 8:52 AM PDT
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured hiker off of North Sister on Sept. 5, 2026.
Coast Guard
A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoists an injured hiker off of North Sister on Sept. 5, 2026.

On Saturday Sept. 5, a Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Air Station North Bend helped rescue an injured hiker on North Sister in the Three Sisters Wilderness.

The hiker had injuries to their knee and wrist.

Due to the loose rocks and steep terrain, a ropes team was not able to hike the patient out or create anchors for a safe rope rescue.

Despite deteriorating weather conditions, the Coast Guard crew was able to safely hoist the injured hiker and transport them to the Eugene Airport, where they were then transferred to local EMS and to Riverbend Hospital.
Tags
News Briefs Coast GuardThree Sisters Wilderness