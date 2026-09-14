Clatsop County crash kills one person, injures 13 Oregon National Guard members

One person is dead, and several others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Clatsop County Saturday night. One of those four vehicles was a van carrying 13 Oregon National Guard members.

Oregon State Police say the crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 30, near milepost 85.

According to Oregon State Police, 65-year-old Markham Stangland, of Warrenton, crossed his Ford Ranger truck into the oncoming traffic lane and sideswiped another vehicle.

Stangland’s pickup also struck the van carrying the guard members, who were returning from a training event at Camp Rilea.

Lt. Col. Stephen Bomar, director of public affairs for the Oregon Military Department, said 13 service members were injured and transported to a nearby hospital, including the van’s driver.

Three Guard members remained hospitalized as of Monday afternoon, Bomar said.

Another vehicle was unable to stop and crashed into the van and Stangland’s truck.

Police said a total of 17 people were involved in Saturday’s crash, which triggered a major response from local first responders.

Stangland was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

