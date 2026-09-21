Newport develops plan for elevated bacteria levels at Nye Creek Outfall

For more than 20 years, elevated bacteria levels in Nye Creek and Nye Beach water have concerned the City of Newport and residents.

But now, a long-term plan is being put in place to address the levels in the Nye Creek outfall, where water filters through the city's stormwater system before getting to the ocean.

The goal, city officials said, is to identify the bacteria’s sources, take corrective action and educate the community.

The plan will begin with sampling and monitoring of the bacteria levels through the drainage system, with corrective work as sources are identified.

Officials say community education will be instrumental in helping protect stormwater quality at its start. Taking actions such as correctly disposing pet waste, keeping trash away from store drains and reporting illegal trash dumping could help reduce further contamination.

As the plan is implemented, the city said it will provide updates and additional information for community members.