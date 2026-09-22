Coast Guard suspends search for missing pilot after Newport plane crash

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for a missing pilot following a plane crash off the Oregon coast Monday.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said the incident occurred at 12:54 p.m. near the Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport where a Beechcraft B95 aircraft crashed into the Pacific Ocean at a high rate of speed and sank. No one was seen exiting the plane.

Crews searched 124 square miles over a 12-hour period before suspending operations.

The 78-year-old male pilot remains missing.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Newport Police Department are investigating the cause of the crash.