Oregon gas prices see small decline

Gas prices increased in the majority of states this week, but Oregon drivers saw a slight decline, according to AAA.

The average for regular gasoline decreased by two cents to $5.10 per gallon, with Oregon having the largest decline in the country this week.

Oregon is still well above the national average, however, which increased by 15 cents to $4.48 per gallon.

Diesel prices are at an all time high, with the Oregon average price for diesel at $6.87 per gallon.

Crude oil prices have dropped back to below $100 per barrel this week, according to AAA.