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Eugene BRiGHT Parade brings crowds, road closures to downtown on Saturday night

KLCC
Published September 24, 2026 at 2:23 PM PDT
A brightly lit blown up character with people gathered around.
Provided by City of Eugene.
The Eugene BRiGHT Parade is Saturday evening in downtown Eugene.

Rolling street closures and large crowds are expected in downtown Eugene Saturday night to accommodate for the annual Eugene BRiGHT Parade.

The closures begin at the corner of Pearl Street and 8th Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

Closures will follow the parade route starting at 6:45 p.m. as it travels west on Eighth Avenue to Charnelton Street, 11th Avenue and back to Pearl Street.

Closures are expected to end at 8:30 p.m., though 8th Avenue will remain closed until 10:00 p.m. near the Farmers Market Pavilion for the parade’s afterparty.
Tags
News Briefs BRiGHT ParadeDowntown Eugene