Eugene BRiGHT Parade brings crowds, road closures to downtown on Saturday night

Rolling street closures and large crowds are expected in downtown Eugene Saturday night to accommodate for the annual Eugene BRiGHT Parade.

The closures begin at the corner of Pearl Street and 8th Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

Closures will follow the parade route starting at 6:45 p.m. as it travels west on Eighth Avenue to Charnelton Street, 11th Avenue and back to Pearl Street.

Closures are expected to end at 8:30 p.m., though 8th Avenue will remain closed until 10:00 p.m. near the Farmers Market Pavilion for the parade’s afterparty.

