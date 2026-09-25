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180-acre prescribed burn planned near Glide

KLCC
Published September 25, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
A firefighter monitors slash pile burning on the Willamette National Forest.
Willamette National Forest
/
USDA Forest Service
FILE - A firefighter monitors slash pile burning on the Willamette National Forest.

Federal land managers are planning to conduct prescribed burns on 180 acres in Douglas County.

The land is about 6 miles west of Glide in the North Bank Habitat Management Area.

The burns are dependent on weather conditions, and could begin as early as Tuesday.

The North Bank Habitat Management Area was established to help with the repopulation of Columbian white-tailed deer.

The deer’s Oregon population was removed from the endangered species list last year.
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News Briefs prescribed burnsGlide