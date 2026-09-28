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Small plane crash near Cottage Grove leaves pilot with minor injuries

KLCC
Published September 28, 2026 at 3:03 PM PDT
Lane County Sheriff's Office
A single-engine plane crashed in a field near Cottage Grove on Sept. 27, 2026.

A pilot escaped a plane crash near Cottage Grove this weekend with minor injuries.

South Lane Fire and Rescue responded to the single-engine plane crash in a field along Sears Road near the community of Saginaw around noon on Sunday.

The crash had been reported by a passerby who saw a man outside the downed plane. The pilot was the lone occupant.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies relayed information about the incident to the National Transportation Safety Board.
Tags
News Briefs Cottage GroveLane County Sheriff's OfficeSouth Lane Fire & Rescueplane crash