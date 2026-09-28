Small plane crash near Cottage Grove leaves pilot with minor injuries
A pilot escaped a plane crash near Cottage Grove this weekend with minor injuries.
South Lane Fire and Rescue responded to the single-engine plane crash in a field along Sears Road near the community of Saginaw around noon on Sunday.
The crash had been reported by a passerby who saw a man outside the downed plane. The pilot was the lone occupant.
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies relayed information about the incident to the National Transportation Safety Board.