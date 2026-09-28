UO offers update on QB Dante Moore after Saturday injury

University of Oregon starting quarterback Dante Moore has a concussion but escaped more serious injury after an illegal hit that knocked him out of Saturday’s 41-27 win over the University of Southern California.

Ducks Coach Dan Lanning offered an update Sunday on Moore’s condition, noting that examinations found no injuries outside of the concussion.

Lanning also said that a decision on Moore’s return would be made with an abundance of caution.

The USC player who caused the injury, Desman Stephens II, was ejected from the game and will also serve a one-game suspension.

The Ducks have a bye this week, and return to action at home against UCLA on Oct. 10.

“I’ll be back soon," Moore wrote on social media Monday. "Go Ducks!”

