OSU wide receiver Jesse Legree sets school record with fourth consecutive Freshman of the Week recognition

Oregon State wide receiver Jesse Legree has been named the Pac-12 conference’s Freshman of the Week for the fourth consecutive week.

Legree caught five passes for 109 yards in the Beavers’ 33-7 win over the University of Texas El Paso on Saturday.

His 585 total receiving yards on the season is the second most in the country.

Legree already held the record for most times receiving the honor before his fourth in a row.

Only one other OSU player has won the award multiple times.