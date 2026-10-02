Sweet Home fire damages residence, injures firefighter

A two-structure fire in Sweet Home damaged a residence and a detached garage Thursday evening, briefly prompting neighborhood evacuations.

Emergency crews responded to the 800 block of 18th Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. following reports of heavy smoke and flames.

First responders faced severe access issues due to an overgrown driveway and overhead power lines, forcing firefighters to pull hose lines through neighboring yards to reach the blaze.

A second alarm brought 26 firefighters from Sweet Home, Lebanon, and Brownsville to bring the fire under control.

The resident escaped without injury, but one firefighter was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.