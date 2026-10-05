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Osborn Aquatic Center receives $500,000 grant

KLCC
Published October 5, 2026 at 4:31 PM PDT
People swim in an indoor pool
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The Osborn Aquatic Center has a 50-meter indoor lap pool and a therapy pool, as well as an outdoor pool.

The Oregon Tourism Commission has awarded a $500,000 grant to the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis. It comes through the agency’s 2026 Competitive Grants Program.

The grant will go towards the completion of repairs and improvements that will allow the aquatic center to fully re-open. The center has been partially closed due to roof corrosion.

The Corvallis School District funds the aquatic center, and is currently trying to fill a $1.2 million budget gap to finish repairs. Updates about the Osborn Aquatic Center are on the Corvallis School District’s website.
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