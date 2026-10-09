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Deputy rescues man from vehicle in Alsea Bay

KLCC
Published October 9, 2026 at 4:01 PM PDT
Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies rescued a man who'd become trapped in his vehicle after crashing into Alsea Bay Thursday.
Courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies rescued a man who'd become trapped in his vehicle after crashing into Alsea Bay Thursday.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy rescued an elderly man who had crashed into Alsea Bay and was trapped in his vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene of the crash near Southeast Shady Cove Road. They found a Subaru outback submerged in the water up to the windows.

Deputies rowed out to the vehicle in a small boat. Deputy Jacob Wright forced entry and was able to extricate the man from his vehicle. He held him above water until Central Oregon Coast Fire crews arrived. The man was loaded onto a Jet Ski and taken to shore where an ambulance was waiting.
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News Briefs Lincoln County Sheriff's OfficePublic Safety
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