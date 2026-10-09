Deputy rescues man from vehicle in Alsea Bay

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy rescued an elderly man who had crashed into Alsea Bay and was trapped in his vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene of the crash near Southeast Shady Cove Road. They found a Subaru outback submerged in the water up to the windows.

Deputies rowed out to the vehicle in a small boat. Deputy Jacob Wright forced entry and was able to extricate the man from his vehicle. He held him above water until Central Oregon Coast Fire crews arrived. The man was loaded onto a Jet Ski and taken to shore where an ambulance was waiting.

