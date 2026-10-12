Help sought to identify hit and run suspect in Lane County

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help to find a driver who fled a crash that left a pedestrian dead outside Creswell Friday night.

According to the Sheriff, deputies and EMTs responded to the crash on River Drive near East Cloverdale Road around 8:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Justin Dewayne Jones.

The involved vehicle may be a gray or silver hatchback style car or SUV. It may have light damage to the front and or driver side.

Anyone with information on the hit and run crash is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. at 541-682-4150.