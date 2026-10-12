Oops: GOP group mistakenly bought ad for Maine Senate candidate in wrong Portland

In one of the nation’s most high-profile races, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine, needs to win over Portland voters.

Just not the Portland that a GOP group recently bought an ad for. The group supporting her re-election bid accidentally bought the ad in Portland, Oregon, rather than Maine.

The ad, made by Defending Main Street SuperPAC Inc. and purchased by Cross Screen Media, criticizes Collins’ opponent, Democrat Troy Jackson. It calls him “taxin’ Troy Jackson.” It has since been taken down.

The group spent nearly $25,000 on ads in the market that spans Oregon and Washington, according to news reports. The group says the purchase will be refunded, NBC News reported.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.