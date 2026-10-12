Outdoor burn pile escapes in Linn County Saturday

Despite the arrival of fall, fire danger is still a concern in our region. On Saturday afternoon, Lebanon Fire District stopped a fire that spread to a grove of trees from an unattended outdoor burn pile.

The fire on Sandbridge Drive near Glaser Road grew to about 1 ½ acres. Sandbridge Drive was closed for a couple of hours while fire crews fought the blaze.

The Linn County Defense Board has not reopened outdoor burning. Authorities urge residents to follow all current burn restrictions and not assume conditions are safe for burning just because the weather has cooled.