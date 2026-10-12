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Outdoor burn pile escapes in Linn County Saturday

KLCC
Published October 12, 2026 at 1:20 PM PDT
An outdoor burn pile spread to a grove of trees in Lebanon Saturday.
Provided by Lebanon Fire District
An outdoor burn pile spread to a grove of trees in Lebanon Saturday.

Despite the arrival of fall, fire danger is still a concern in our region. On Saturday afternoon, Lebanon Fire District stopped a fire that spread to a grove of trees from an unattended outdoor burn pile.

The fire on Sandbridge Drive near Glaser Road grew to about 1 ½ acres. Sandbridge Drive was closed for a couple of hours while fire crews fought the blaze.

The Linn County Defense Board has not reopened outdoor burning. Authorities urge residents to follow all current burn restrictions and not assume conditions are safe for burning just because the weather has cooled.
Tags
News Briefs Lebanon Fire DistrictLinn County