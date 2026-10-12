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Voter registration deadline approaching in Oregon

KLCC
Published October 12, 2026 at 7:07 AM PDT
A ballot drop box sits alongside a street. Words on the box read: "Lane County Elections Official Ballot Drop Box" and "This box monitored by 24 hour video surveillance."
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
A Lane County Elections ballot drop box sits on the curb in front of the Coburg City Hall in this undated photo.

The deadline to register to vote in Oregon’s Nov. 3 election is this coming Tuesday, Oct. 13.

That’s also the deadline to update your voter registration. Oregonians can register to vote and check or update their registration at Oregonvotes.gov

Counties will begin mailing ballots to active voters on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Statewide, Oregonians are voting for governor and US Senator. All of Oregon’s congressional seats are also up for election.

In Eugene, voters are considering a new climate fee on large retailers.

The Secretary of State’s office recommends returning ballots by mail no later than Oct. 27. The deadline to return ballots to official drop boxes is Nov. 3 at 8 p.m.
Tags
News Briefs November 2026 ElectionOregon