Bah humbug! Two state park trails to close in October for land management projects

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is planning to close trails at two state parks in Curry County for land management projects.

The Humbug Mountain Trail south of Port Orford will be closed for about two weeks starting Oct. 19 to treat a sudden oak death infestation.

The horse trail system at Cape Blanco State Park will be closed for about three weeks starting Oct. 26.

Workers will cut down trees in the area to support the endangered western lily.