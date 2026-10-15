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Bah humbug! Two state park trails to close in October for land management projects

KLCC
Published October 15, 2026 at 12:22 PM PDT
South View towards Humbug Mountain at Cape Blanco State Park near Port Orford.
Oregon State Parks
South View towards Humbug Mountain at Cape Blanco State Park near Port Orford.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is planning to close trails at two state parks in Curry County for land management projects.

The Humbug Mountain Trail south of Port Orford will be closed for about two weeks starting Oct. 19 to treat a sudden oak death infestation.

The horse trail system at Cape Blanco State Park will be closed for about three weeks starting Oct. 26.

Workers will cut down trees in the area to support the endangered western lily.

Updated information on trail closures and parks projects is available at the Oregon State Parks website.
Tags
News Briefs state parksCurry CountyOregon CoasttrailOregon Parks and Recreation Department