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Flags to be lowered Friday to honor Bend shooting victims

KLCC
Published October 15, 2026 at 8:53 PM PDT
People bring items to Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026, as the investigation continues at the scene.
Eleanor Moseman
/
OPB
People bring items to Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore., Oct. 15, 2026, as the investigation continues at the scene.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek has ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Oct. 16 to honor the victims of the shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend on Thursday.

Three children and a teacher died, and at least two others were injured. Police say the shooter is also dead.

"My heart is absolutely broken. Our hearts will stay broken in the days and weeks ahead. My daily prayers will be with this community, with the children, with the parents," Kotek said. "All Oregonians mourn the loss of life today. This is a horrible day. No parent should have this day. No community should live through this day."

The order to lower flags is in effect from sunrise to sunset.

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News Briefs Bend-La Pine School District