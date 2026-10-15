Free community support events scheduled Friday in Bend

Two drop-in events are scheduled in Bend on Friday to help community members grieve and process Thursday’s shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School.

Three children and a teacher were killed, and at least two others were injured when a gunman opened fire at the school in southeast Bend.

The first event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Deschutes Public Library’s location at 61956 SE Santorini St.

Another event will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Larkspur Community Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

Organizers say the free, drop-in events will provide support, connection and crisis stabilization tools, for families, staff and community members.

They’re sponsored by Deschutes County Health Services, St. Charles Health System, and Bend-La Pine Schools.

If you’re in immediate crisis, you can call or text the national crisis line at 988.