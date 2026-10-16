PeaceHealth leader, Sister Monica Heeran, dies at 95

Sister Monica Heeran, who was instrumental in leading PeaceHealth in Eugene, died Oct. 9 at age 95.

Heeran was trained as a nurse. She served as administrator of Sacred Heart in Eugene, was president of PeaceHealth, and founded Volunteers in Medicine. She was born in Ireland in 1931 and immigrated to the United States in 1948.

Among her accomplishments shared by Peacehealth in a news release, she established the Sacred Heart Prenatal Clinic to serve low income pregnant woman and helped to found the Lane County Psychiatric Hospital.

A vigil will be held 4 p.m. Oct. 18. The public is welcome to watch virtually.