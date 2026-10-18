Police shoot and injure man after Eugene standoff

Oregon State Police shot and injured a man in Eugene after an hours-long standoff Sunday afternoon.

That’s according to a press release from the Eugene Police Department.

EPD said its officers were called to a house on Glory Drive in northwest Eugene around 7:30 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor reported a person was inside a house when the neighbor knew the homeowner was out of town.

Police said they contacted the homeowner and confirmed the man inside was an intruder. They said they ordered the man to leave, but he refused.

EPD said a state police SWAT team arrived and obtained an arrest warrant.

Around 1 p.m., EPD said members of the SWAT team fired shots after the suspect stabbed a police K-9.

The press release did not include the name or any additional information about the suspect, but said his injuries are considered to be non-life threatening.

Police said the K-9 received "superficial" injuries and is recovering.