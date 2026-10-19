Parts of Douglas County still under fire restrictions

Even though it’s October, fire restrictions remain in effect for some parts of Douglas County.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association says recent unseasonably warm temperatures have kept vegetation dry in the district and there needs to be more substantial rain to make conditions less fire prone.

Over the weekend, there were two vegetation fires in Douglas County:One in Canyonville and another in Roseburg.

DFPA says both were extinguished, but remain under patrol.

Fire restrictions in place include a ban on debris burning on lands protected by DFPA.