Coos Bay Rail Line project gets $204 million in federal funding

Oregon’s Congressional delegation announced Monday it has secured federal funds for the Coos Bay Rail Line. The more than $204 million are for upgrades like repairing and replacing track, ties, bridges and tunnels.

4th District Representative Val Hoyle said the improvements are needed to bring the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port project closer to fruition.

Hoyle was joined by Oregon U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden in making the announcement.

The PCIP is a project to establish a new container gateway on the west coast which the Port of Coos Bay says would be the first ship-to-rail container terminal meant to move most landside cargo by rail.

The federal money is in addition to $160 million in state funding, federal grants and private funding.

The Coos Bay Rail Line connects Coos Bay with Eugene.