Police seek dog taken from unhoused Eugene woman

Provided by Eugene Police Beau is a border collie who was taken from an unhoused woman in downtown Eugene on Sept. 23 according to Eugene Police.

Eugene Police are seeking a companion animal that was taken from an unhoused woman in Eugene last month.

According to EPD, a 73-year-old woman was sleeping on the corner of West Broadway and Olive street with her dog, Beau, beside her.

Video footage showed Beau wandered off at around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 23. Police said it showed a group of people bring the dog back on a leash and tie it up by the sleeping woman. Then about 45 minutes later, they returned, untied the leash and left with the dog.

The woman woke to find him gone and contacted EPD at 2:15 a.m.

Beau is a two-year-old tri-color border collie. He is unneutered and was last seen with a green leash with tags and an E-tag and a black coat with reflective stripes. Anyone with information on Beau is asked to contact Eugene Police at the non emergency number 541-682-5111 and refer to the case number 26-15557.

