Changes coming to blood draw locations in Eugene/Springfield

Quest Labs is closing its locations at RiverBend in Springfield and University District in Eugene at the end of the day Friday, Oct. 23.

In a statement sent to KLCC, PeaceHealth announced it will be reopening the locations as PeaceHealth labs next month.

PeaceHealth says during the transition it has increased its capacity at its South Eugene Clinic lab.

Quest is opening a new site on Division Avenue in Eugene on Monday, Oct. 26.

The University District lab will reopen on Nov. 11 and Riverbend Pavilion’s lab is set to open on Nov. 17.