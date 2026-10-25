Eugene Police take man into custody after barricade incident on West 24th Avenue

Eugene Police were on the scene of the 1400 block of West 24th Avenue Saturday addressing a barricaded subject.

A resident called EPD saying her neighbor had smashed her window and was inside her home with a handgun.

The suspect, Jesse Barnum, then returned to his residence and refused to come out when police arrived.

EPD closed West 24th Avenue between Chambers and Polk on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 24, as officers responded to the incident.

Barnum eventually left his home and cooperated police. He was taken into custody at Lane County Jail.

