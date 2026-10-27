Fire season restrictions lifted for lands managed by Douglas Forest Protection Association

The Douglas Forest Protective Association announced Monday, Oct. 26, that fire season is over for the lands they manage. That’s thanks to recent rains and cooler temperatures.

The DFPA has lifted public and industrial fire restrictions and it says backyard debris burning is allowed in unincorporated cities in Douglas County

The agency advises contacting your local fire department before burning to check fire restrictions. Fire officials also advise caution around weather conditions before conducting a debris burn.

