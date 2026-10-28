Missing Eugene man with Alzheimer's sought by Lane County Sheriff

The Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help to find a missing 83-year-old man. Jerry James Rice was missing from his home in the River Road area of Eugene as of Wednesday afternoon.

Rice has Alzheimer's and he does not have a cell phone with him according to the Sheriff's office.

Rice was last seen around noon. He was on foot, wearing a gray raincoat, red plaid shirt and blue jeans.

Rice is about 6-foot tall and 195 pounds. He's white with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard.

Lane County Sheriff’s Deputies and Search and Rescue personnel are actively searching for Rice.

Anyone who has any information regarding Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call contact the Lane County Sheriff dispatch at 541-682-4150.

