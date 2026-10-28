Sheldon High placed on secure status Tuesday, teens detained with air-pellet gun

Eugene's Sheldon High School was placed on "Secure Status" Tuesday when police responded to reports of a passenger in a car pointing what looked like a rifle near the school.

It turned out to be an air pellet rifle, Eugene Police said. They cited the two involved teens for disorderly conduct. Police said there is no ongoing threat to the school.

The report came in at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 27. Eugene Police said they located the vehicle parked at North Eugene High School with the weapon inside. They identified it as a high-powered air pellet rifle with a scope.

