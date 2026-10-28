Some easing for prices at the gas pump this week

Oregon and most states are seeing a drop in gas prices this week, according to AAA.

AAA said the seasonal transition to winter-blend fuel and a decrease in demand that comes this time of year contribute to a reduction in prices at the pump. But, crude oil prices are up to around $100 a barrel amidst the continuing conflict in Iran and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

The average price for regular gasoline in Oregon this week is down seven cents to $4.86 a gallon. The national average slipped one cent to $4.27 a gallon.