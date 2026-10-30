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Oregon takes home women’s and men’s Cross Country Championships

KLCC
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:13 PM PDT

The University of Oregon women’s and men’s cross country teams are both Big Ten champions after competing in Wisconsin on Friday.

The men and women had similar success in their respective competitions, with three women and three men placing in the top five.

The winners of both races also came from Oregon.

Simeon Birnbaum claimed the men’s 8k title with a time of 23:04.

The women’s champ, sophomore Diana Cherotich, beat the Big Ten record with a 6K time under 19 minutes. The record was previously held by Oregon runner Silan Ayyildiz.

This marks the second men’s title and third women’s title in Oregon’s three years in the Big Ten conference.
Tags
News Briefs University of Oregoncross countryBig Ten