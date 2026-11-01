Rolling lane closures on River Road in Eugene for striping
There will be rolling lane closures on River Road starting Monday, Nov. 2 while the City of Eugene finishes street construction projects.
Contractors will be applying striping to street surfaces from Irving/Hunsaker to Beltline.
The closures begin Monday, Nov. 2 and may last through Thursday, Nov. 5.
No lane closure will take place between 7-9 a.m. or 4-6 p.m. to avoid peak traffic hours.
Striping must take place during daylight hours because the material used requires a minimum temperature of 50 degrees Fahrenheit.