Rolling lane closures on River Road in Eugene for striping

There will be rolling lane closures on River Road starting Monday, Nov. 2 while the City of Eugene finishes street construction projects.

Contractors will be applying striping to street surfaces from Irving/Hunsaker to Beltline.

The closures begin Monday, Nov. 2 and may last through Thursday, Nov. 5.

No lane closure will take place between 7-9 a.m. or 4-6 p.m. to avoid peak traffic hours.

Striping must take place during daylight hours because the material used requires a minimum temperature of 50 degrees Fahrenheit.