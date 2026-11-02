Leaf collection begins in Eugene, Roseburg, Corvallis and Lane County

Leaf collection efforts are underway for Corvallis, Roseburg, Lane County, and the city of Eugene. Springfield’s leaf collection begins Nov. 30.

Removing leaves from catch basins, grates and gutters allows storm water to run off and prevents flooding.

Corvallis, Roseburg, Eugene and Lane County allow residents to pile leaves in the street, while Springfield only allows bagged leaves to be set out for collection.

Leaves should not be placed out until the week before the specific neighborhood collection is scheduled.

For leaf collection calendars for specific areas, visit the leaf collection pages for Eugene, Springfield, Corvallis and Lane County.