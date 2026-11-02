Person injured after fall from cliff in Eugene

Officials say a person out walking early Sunday morning on Birch Lane near Hendricks Park in Eugene fell over a cliff to Franklin Boulevard Blvd. below.

Eugene Springfield Fire said they were called at about 1:30 a.m. by someone who was walking with the victim. ESF says they fell from a height of nearly 50 feet into blackberry bushes behind a barrier fence along the sidewalk.

Crews were able to remove the person after cutting through the fence. The victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.