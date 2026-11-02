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Person injured after fall from cliff in Eugene

KLCC
Published November 2, 2026 at 2:39 PM PST

Officials say a person out walking early Sunday morning on Birch Lane near Hendricks Park in Eugene fell over a cliff to Franklin Boulevard Blvd. below.

Eugene Springfield Fire said they were called at about 1:30 a.m. by someone who was walking with the victim. ESF says they fell from a height of nearly 50 feet into blackberry bushes behind a barrier fence along the sidewalk.

Crews were able to remove the person after cutting through the fence. The victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.
Tags
News Briefs Eugene Springfield FireEugene