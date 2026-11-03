Portland man dies in ATV crash at Umpqua Dunes Recreation Area

A 31-year old Portland man died Sunday in an ATV crash at Umpqua Dunes Recreation Area.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded after a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. about an injury near an area known as Third Finger.

Austin Anthony Durrett was found unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, Durrett had been riding with a group and left to find another rider who'd run out of fuel. He failed to return and others went to look for him. He appears to have traveled off the 40-foot razorback dune at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff's office says the ATV became airborne before crashing.

Durrett's family has been notified. The crash is under investigation.

