© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Election Day is today! Live coverage starts at 5 p.m.
KLCC is your election night headquarters. Starting at 5 p.m., tune in for live coverage, including analysis and updates from NPR. The KLCC Newsroom will bring you local updates starting 8 p.m. Haven't voted yet? Check out our Voter Guide.

Portland man dies in ATV crash at Umpqua Dunes Recreation Area

KLCC
Published November 3, 2026 at 3:51 PM PST

A 31-year old Portland man died Sunday in an ATV crash at Umpqua Dunes Recreation Area.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies responded after a 911 call around 4:30 p.m. about an injury near an area known as Third Finger.

Austin Anthony Durrett was found unresponsive and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.

According to a preliminary investigation, Durrett had been riding with a group and left to find another rider who'd run out of fuel. He failed to return and others went to look for him. He appears to have traveled off the 40-foot razorback dune at a high rate of speed. The Sheriff's office says the ATV became airborne before crashing.

Durrett's family has been notified. The crash is under investigation.
Tags
News Briefs Douglas County Sheriff