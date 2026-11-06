Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office seizes 228 roosters in alleged cockfighting ring

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into a property northeast of Redmond after neighbors reported excessive noise, large gatherings and late-night traffic.

After receiving a search warrant, detectives and Animal Control technicians found and seized 228 roosters in cages and around the property on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said equipment and weapons typically used in cockfighting were also found at the scene.

An investigation is currently under way. The Sheriff’s Office did not specify whether any arrests have been made.

Cockfighting charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $125,000 fine.