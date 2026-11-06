Oregon DMV to close its Canyonville office

The Oregon DMV announced that its Canyonville office will permanently close on Nov. 18.

According to the Oregon DMV, the office currently has no permanent staff, and the lease is expiring soon. In July the office went from being open three days a week to only being open during limited hours one day a week. During this limited operation the office was staffed by Roseburg DMV employees.

Canyonville customers can still go to the Roseburg DMV, which is open five days a week. Class C driver license tests are also offered by a third-party tester in Roseburg. Roseburg is 26 miles from Canyonville.

DMV customers are also encouraged to check if the service they need is available online through the Oregon DMV website.