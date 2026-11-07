One person hospitalized after residential fire in West Eugene
Eugene-Springfield Fire was called to a house fire on North Bertelsen last night.
Engine 8 arrived three minutes after dispatch, reporting heavy fire from the residence.
Crews immediately began fighting the fire, using saws to conduct searches in survivable spaces within the structure.
One victim escaped the fire prior to the arrival of fire crews and was transported to Riverbend hospital.
There were no other injuries and the cause is under investigation.