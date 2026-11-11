Oregon officials warn of carbon monoxide dangers as cold weather nears

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and emergency officials are urging people to stay alert as they turn to fuel-burning appliances to stay warm this fall and winter.

With colder months ahead, state officials are reminding Oregonians to be aware of potential seasonal threats, including a preventable hazard known as “the silent killer.”

November is Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month, and emergency officials are urging people to stay alert as they turn to fuel-burning appliances to stay warm this fall and winter.

“You can’t see it, smell it or taste it, but a working carbon monoxide alarm can provide the warning people need to save their lives,” said Nicholas Tenorio, a spokesperson with the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office.

Tenorio said carbon monoxide-related incidents spike during the winter due to more people turning on furnaces, space heaters and other fuel-burning devices to beat the cold. When these appliances aren’t properly vented, they can cause carbon monoxide to reach dangerous levels.

In 2025, 83% of Oregon’s more than 300 fire agencies reported responding to 417 carbon monoxide-related calls statewide, according to the state fire marshal’s office. Carbon monoxide poisoning kills an average of 18 people and causes about 40 hospitalizations or emergency room visits across the state each year, according to data from the Oregon Health Authority.

Tenorio says people often confuse the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning with the flu. That’s why it’s sometimes called the “flu imposter,” he said.

“Some of those symptoms are things like headache, nausea, vomiting,” he said. “You might feel dizzy, weak or confusion. Those things onset pretty quickly, and it’s an especially big warning sign if there’s multiple people in the home that start feeling those symptoms suddenly.”

If that happens, Tenorio recommends evacuating your home immediately and calling 911. He says the best way people can combat the deadly gas is to install carbon monoxide alarms in their home.

Tenorio also suggests people test their alarms at least once a month. That includes pressing the test button and knowing the difference between the alarm for carbon monoxide and the low-battery chirp.

Officials recommend replacing removable batteries as directed by the manufacturer and replacing the entire alarm every 10 years.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

